Couple from Grand Island only two people arrested at Chicago concert

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Chicago Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Tuesday:

Jaqueline M. Walker, 48, of Wallace Drive, Grand Island, is charged with resisting arrest and two counts of harassment 2nd after allegedly kicking and striking several Live Nation security officers and then resisting arrest by kicking deputies while being taken into custody.

Mark P. Walker, 49, of Wallace Drive, Grand Island, is charged with Harassment 2nd after allegedly punching a Live Nation security officer in the face.