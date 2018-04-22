Online News. Community Views.

April 22, 2018 - 6:32pm

Couple lost in the woods off Gilhooly Road, Alexander

posted by Howard B. Owens in alexander, news.

An elderly couple is lost in the woods in an area off Gilhooly Road, Alexander, perhaps on their own property.

The female caller plots in an area south of the driveway at 4277 Gilhooly Road.

The man is 90 and the woman is 85. The man is tired from prolonged walking but apparently has no other medical condition.

Alexander fire is responding.

UPDATE 6:35 p.m.: Somebody has apparently reached the couple and he can carry the male out and the female will walk out.

