Darien Fire holds annual awards and installation dinner

Ray Felski, left, with Chief Jeff Fluker and former Chief China Marino, was named firefighter of the year for the Darien Volunteer Fire Department at the department's annual awards and installation dinner at the fire hall.

Officers installed:

Fire company line officers: Jeff Luker, chief, David McGreevy, 1st assistant chief, Mark Starczewski, 2nd assistant fire chief, Kenneth Fisher, 3rd assistant fire chief, William Brunea, fire police captain.

Fire company board of directors: Ronald Meides, president, China Marino, vice president, Michelle Krzanowicz, secretary, Ryamond Felski, treasurer, Dennis Bialkowski, Willaim Brunea, and Paul Redden directors at large.

China Marino, right, was honored for his dedicated service to the fire company with a custom engraved rifle. Presenting the award is Ron Meides.

The service person of the year award went to Pat Bialkowski.

A fire apparatus company donated a check to the fire company in the name of past chief Dale Breitwieser, who died this past year.

Gary Graber has been a member of the department for 45 years.

Officers sworn in.

The annual memorial, this year honored Dale Breitwiser, Barbara Garigen and all who have served throughout the nation and have passed.