Darien Lake announces new coaster to open this spring, Tantrum, with vertical drop

Press release:

Darien Lake Theme Park will open a new coaster, Tantrum, in May 2018. This latest capital investment is a nearly $5 million addition to the park.

Tantrum riders will embark on a 98-foot vertical lift at a 90-degree angle – straight up the coaster’s first hill. In a matter of seconds, upon reaching its apex, the train plummets into a 97-degree drop and pretzel inversion. Reaching speeds of 52 mph, the coaster snakes through the structure over a bunny hop, keeps riders wondering which way is up or down during an Immelman turn and finishes with a tilted loop.

Tantrum will be the park’s seventh coaster. Its signature beyond-vertical drop offers a thrilling, unique experience that has not previously been offered to park guests. It’s the first of its kind in New York State and Ontario, Canada.

“This ride confirms our status as New York State’s Coaster Capital and our commitment to providing guests with cutting-edge experiences,” said Chris Thorpe, general manager.

With the announcement of this coaster, Darien Lake has reduced the price of 2018 season passes for the holidays. Currently, season passes are on sale for $59.99, the lowest price of the season. On top of unlimited visits in 2018, pass holders receive free parking, free and discounted tickets for friends, exclusive pre-sale concert ticket access, lodging deals, and in-park discounts. Additionally, extra free tickets for friends, a 2018 souvenir mug with $1.49 refills and a limited edition Tantrum souvenir will be available to pass holders who purchase and visit before Memorial Day 2018.

For more information about the park or to purchase a season pass, visit DarienLake.com .