Darien Lake announces new ride, fun summer events

Press release:

Darien Lake showed off its newest roller coaster, Tantrum, on a hard hat tour just prior to the park’s opening day, Saturday, May 5. The nearly $5 million addition will be Darien Lake’s seventh coaster that will take riders on a signature beyond-vertical drop that hasn’t previously been offered to park guests.

Tantrum, the first coaster of its kind in New York State and Ontario, Canada, is scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend. When complete, the coaster will embark riders on a 98-foot vertical lift at a 90-degree angle – straight up the coaster’s first hill. In a matter of seconds, upon reaching its apex, the train plummets into a 97-degree drop and pretzel inversion. Reaching speeds of 52 mph, the coaster snakes through the structure over a bunny hop, keeps riders wondering which way is up or down during an Immelmann turn, and finishes with a tilted loop.

“There is more time to ride the new Tantrum roller coaster and establish new family traditions with an extended operating season from May 5 to October 28,” said Darien Lake General Manager Chris Thorpe. “Season Pass holders visiting the park during opening weekend will even receive a bonus free friend ticket!”

Some of the other events in Darien Lake’s vibrant 2018 event line-up include:

· Season Pass Holder Appreciation Weekend – May 5-6

To open our 2018 season, we are inviting all season pass holders to be the first in line to process their passes

and kick off the summer with a free souvenir mug, three free friend tickets, free parking and a bonus free good any-day friend ticket.

· Father’s Day Car Show and Beer Festival – June 16-17

Classic cruisers and specialty cold brews combine for an unforgettable weekend at our annual car show.

· Kingdom Bound – July 29-August 1

The 32nd annual Christian music festival will return with performances by multiple artists and speakers plus, family-friendly activities. Mandisa, for King & Country and Danny Gokey are just a few of the musical acts slated to perform.

· Harvest Fest – Sept. 8-9, 15-16, 22-23

Food trucks, microbrews, live music and fall activities including crafts, pumpkin painting and beer slides will lead us into the extended Halloween season.

· Jack-o-Lantern Jamboree – Sept. 29-30, Oct. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28

The five weekends of pumpkin-themed entertainment will include specialty foods, costume contests, a trick-or-treat trail, a pie-eating contest and a brand-new laser light show. In addition, park guests will have the unique opportunity to bring a carved jack-o-lantern to help Darien Lake break the Guinness World Record for most carved pumpkins in a line. For guests 12 and under, bringing a carved pumpkin will earn them free park admission.

For more information on any of Darien Lake’s events or to purchase park admission, accommodations or a season pass, visit DarienLake.com.