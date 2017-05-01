Darien Lake opens for 54th season Saturday

Press release:

Darien Lake, Western New York’s largest theme park, will open for its 54th season on Saturday, May 6. The park plans to continue its long-standing role as Western New York’s premier homegrown family destination.

The season will kick off with a Season Pass Holder Appreciation Day on opening day, May 6. Each season pass holder who visits the park that day will receive an additional free bring-a-friend ticket that’s good for any day this season, as well as a Buy One, Get One Free discount on the park’s new games, “Strike U Up” and “Slapshot.”

2017 marks a momentous landmark occasion for the park’s signature coaster – the Viper. Upon completion in 1982, the Viper brought Darien Lake international attention as the home to the first steel coaster in the world to feature five inversions. The coaster also features a blackout tunnel and a gut-wrenching 70-foot drop – the ultimate experience for thrill-seekers. In honor of the park’s most beloved ride, a special 35th anniversary party will be held in June.

“Many of our guests throughout the years have pinpointed the first time they were tall enough to ride the Viper as one of their fondest memories,” said Darien Lake General Manager Chris Thorpe. “Thirty-five years later, it’s a wonderful thing to see those guests bring their children and grandchildren here to recreate that special moment.”

It is truly the “Year of Traditions” at Darien Lake this season. Not only will the Viper be turning 35, but The Darien Lake Amphitheater will be celebrating its 25th season of concerts this summer.

To commemorate this special occasion, Darien Lake and Live Nation have partnered to enhance the experience and value for concertgoers this year. Every ticket purchased for a 2017 season concert will also include free admission to Darien Lake Theme Park on the same day as the show.

“By inviting all our concert guests to join us in the theme park before the show, there’s a truly unique opportunity for fun,” Thorpe said. “Where else can you ride coasters all day and rock out all night with the greatest stars in the music industry?”

Darien Lake’s 25-year partnership with Live Nation is just one of several long-standing business relationships that have brought added value to park guests while supporting the local economy. Darien Lake proudly partners with Western New York brands including Tops Friendly Markets, Perry’s Ice Cream, Anchor Bar, Tim Hortons, Sahlen’s and Tyson. Darien is also welcoming a new partner this year – PepsiCo., which means the region’s favorite Pepsi products including the popular Buffalo drink, Loganberry, will be available in park.