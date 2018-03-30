Darien Lake Theme Park extends 2018 season to include Jack-o-Lantern Jamboree

Press release:

Darien Lake Theme Park Resort will extend its operating season to six months for 2018, stretching from opening day on Saturday, May 5 to the conclusion of its new fall event, Jack-o-Lantern Jamboree on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The Jack-o-Lantern Jamboree will kick off Saturday, Sept. 28 for five weekends of pumpkin-themed entertainment including specialty foods, costume contests, a trick-or-treat trail, a pie-eating contest and a brand-new laser light show. In addition, park guests will have the unique opportunity to bring a carved jack-o-lantern to help Darien Lake break the Guinness World Record for most carved pumpkins in a line.

For guests 12 and under, bringing a carved pumpkin will earn them free park admission.

“With an extended operating season, not only is there even more time to ride the new Tantrum roller coaster but establish new family traditions as well,” said Darien Lake General Manager Chris Thorpe.

“Buying a family four pack of season passes to put in the Easter basket not only gets you unlimited park visits, free parking, and bonus friend tickets but a free camping visit as well.”

Some of the other events in Darien Lake’s vibrant 2018 event lineup include:

· Season Pass Holder Appreciation Weekend – May 5-6

To open our 2018 season, we are inviting all season pass holders to be the first in line to process their passes and kick off the summer with a free souvenir mug, free friend tickets, free parking and a bonus free good any-day friend ticket.

· Father’s Day Car Show and Beer Festival – June 16-17

Classic cruisers and specialty cold brews combine for an unforgettable weekend at our annual car show.

· Color Me Rad – June 23

Back for the sixth year, runners will be color bombed with blue, green, pink, purple, and yellow cornstarch until their face, shirt, and body come out tie-dyed in this family fun 5K. Registration is now open.

· Kingdom Bound – July 29-Aug. 1

The 32nd annual Christian music festival will return with performances by multiple artists and speakers, plus family-friendly activities. Mandisa, for King & Country and Danny Gokey, are just a few of the musical acts slated to perform.

· Harvest Fest – Sept. 8-9, 15-16, 22-23

Food trucks, microbrews, live music and fall activities including crafts, pumpkin painting and beer slides will lead us into the extended Halloween season.

· Jack-o-Lantern Jamboree – Sept. 29-30, Oct. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28

Five weekends of pumpkin-themed entertainment including specialty foods, costume contests, a trick-or-treat trail, a pie-eating contest and a brand-new laser light show.

For more information on any of Darien Lake’s events or to purchase park admission, accommodations or a season pass, visit DarienLake.com.