Deported sex offender who reentered country sentenced to 24 months in federal prison

A Mexican national who entered the country illegally after deportation and should have been a registered sex offender was sentenced in Federal court today to 24 months in prison.

Jose Maria Agustin, 43, had previously entered a guilty plea to reentry after deportation subsequent to an aggravated felony conviction.

He was arrested in December after he was located working in Elba.

In 2009, the Agustin was convicted in California of rape and assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to five years in prison. After serving his prison sentence, Agustin was returned to Mexico and permanently barred from entering the United States.

Besides being in the U.S. illegally, he was also legally obligated, as a registered sex offender in California, to register in New York once he established a residence in Elba.