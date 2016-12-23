Deputy Hale honored for his dedication and valor

Press release:

Genesee County Deputy Sheriff Andrew B. Hale was honored by the Western New York Chapter of American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS) International at its Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon held on Dec. 1 at Salvatore’s Italian Gardens.

Sheriff Gary Maha nominated Deputy Hale for his heroism, dedication, valor, and for performing “above and beyond” the call of duty. Deputy Hale was hired on June 17, 2013, and has since been involved in two very notable incidents where he demonstrated great courage and leadership. He utilized exceptional self-restraint and judgment in order to resolve the situations without harm to himself, fellow officers or the public.

“Deputy Hale is an outstanding police officer and is most deserving of this recognition,” Sheriff Maha said.

Standing with Deputy Hale, from left, are Sheriff-elect William A. Sheron Jr. and Sheriff Maha.