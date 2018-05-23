Disturbance on Central Avenue, BPD requires back up

A disturbance was reported on Central Avenue several minutes ago involving a large number of people.

After police arrived on scene a dispatcher informed deputies and troopers that Batavia PD required assistance at Central and Pringle.

Immediately following that call there was a disturbance reported on Jackson Street.

Immediately after that, there was a disturbance reported at Thorpe and Watson. Troopers report that group has dispersed.

UPDATE 11:51 p.m.: It sounds like two people in custody and another detained.

UPDATE 11:53 p.m.: Just a note, there were at least three prior disturbance calls to the Jackson/Central area today. One seemed to involve mother's arguing and another, shortly before the disturbance on Central, was reported as a male and female fighting.

UPDATE 12:47 a.m.: Report of a male/female disturbance at Central and Pringle.