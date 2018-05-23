Local Matters

May 23, 2018 - 11:46pm

Disturbance on Central Avenue, BPD requires back up

posted by Howard B. Owens in news, batavia.

A disturbance was reported on Central Avenue several minutes ago involving a large number of people. 

After police arrived on scene a dispatcher informed deputies and troopers that Batavia PD required assistance at Central and Pringle. 

Immediately following that call there was a disturbance reported on Jackson Street. 

Immediately after that, there was a disturbance reported at Thorpe and Watson. Troopers report that group has dispersed. 

UPDATE 11:51 p.m.: It sounds like two people in custody and another detained.

UPDATE 11:53 p.m.: Just a note, there were at least three prior disturbance calls to the Jackson/Central area today. One seemed to involve mother's arguing and another, shortly before the disturbance on Central, was reported as a male and female fighting.

UPDATE 12:47 a.m.: Report of a male/female disturbance at Central and Pringle.

May 24, 2018 - 1:46am
tom hunt
Thanks Howard for the blow by blow updates on the action on the streets of Batavia. BTW is there a full moon tonight??

blue button