March 5, 2017 - 9:04am

Dom Valle, long-time owner of Valle Jewelers, passes

batavia, business, news, Valle Jewelers.

Dom Valle, who with his wife Mary, owned and operated Valle Jewelers after taking over the 66-year-old business from his father, passed away Friday.

He was 63 years old.

Dom's good nature and ease around people were always apparent to customers of Valle Jewelers and in 2011 when reflecting on the store's 60th anniversary, he said he loved what he did.

"I've always been happy to be in the business," Dom said.

As he was raised in the business, so where his children.  Stephen Valle and Carrie Lawrence operate the store now.

For his full obituary, click here.

March 5, 2017 - 9:32am
I am so sorry to hear this news, of all the people I have done work for over the years, Dominic was one of the nicest that I have had the pleasure of meeting. Mary, Carrie and Stephen, I am so sorry for you loss. R.I.P. Dom

