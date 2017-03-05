Dom Valle, long-time owner of Valle Jewelers, passes

Dom Valle, who with his wife Mary, owned and operated Valle Jewelers after taking over the 66-year-old business from his father, passed away Friday.

He was 63 years old.

Dom's good nature and ease around people were always apparent to customers of Valle Jewelers and in 2011 when reflecting on the store's 60th anniversary, he said he loved what he did.

"I've always been happy to be in the business," Dom said.

As he was raised in the business, so where his children. Stephen Valle and Carrie Lawrence operate the store now.

