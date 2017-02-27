Online News. Community Views.

February 27, 2017 - 3:59pm

DOT planning informational session about reconstruction of Bethany bridge

posted by Howard B. Owens in Bethany, infrastructure, Bethany Center Road Bridge, news.

There will be an informational open house at Bethany Town Offices from 1 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, about the planned reconstruction of the Bethany Center Road Bridge over Route 20 in Bethany.

There are no formal presentations, but NYT Department of Transportation engineers will be on hand to share details of the project and answer questions about the scope of the work, impacts to travel during the six-month construction period and other concerns residents might have about the project.

The current bridge was built in 1932 and is marred by cracking and crumbling cement and exposed rebar.

The new bridge is expected to have a functional life of at least 75 years and have two standard lanes that are 11-feet wide and shoulders with railings that are six-feet wide.

The $1.4 million project is expected to begin construction in the spring of 2018 and be completed by the fall fo 2018.

Since Bethany Center Road ends three miles south of the bridge, detour signs will not be posted. There are parallel alternative routes.

When the current bridge is demolished, Route 20 will be closed for about two weeks.  The detour will be Old Telephone Road, which runs parallel to Route 20.                  

