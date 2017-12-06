Online News. Community Views.

December 6, 2017 - 1:05pm

Driver in accident on Bowen Road accused of driving while impaired by drugs

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, news, Darien, notify.

A 22-year-old Darien Center resident involved in a rollover accident yesterday morning has been charged with driving while impaired by drugs.

Devon M. Lennon is accused of driving his 2001 Toyota sedan east on Bowen Road at 11:54 a.m. when he missed a curve and left the roadway along the left shoulder of Bowen Road. The vehicle struck a mailbox and rolled over down a hill. The car came to rest on its roof.

According to the accident report by Deputy Lonnie Nati, Lennon said he looked down to light a cigarette, causing him to miss the curve.

Lennon, who was not injured, was also charged with driving left of pavement markings in a no-passing zone.

The Church Road resident was released on an appearance ticket.

