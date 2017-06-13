Driver in crash on Veterans Memorial Drive charged with DWAI-Drugs

Brandon M. Seppe, a resident of Batavia, has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs following a single-vehicle accident on Veterans Memorial Drive at 2:08 p.m., today.

Seppe's passenger, Gregory Seppe, 59, of Batavia, was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy EMS.

A Sheriff's press release says Brandon was westbound on Veterans Memorial Drive when he allegedly moved from the lane unsafely. He failed to maintain control of his vehicle and struck a large utility pole, causing a widespread power outage.

The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side.

The accident was investigated by Deputy Andrew Hale, Deputy Matthew Butler, and Deputy Chris Erion. Assisting at the scene were Town of Batavia Fire, Mercy EMS, Batavia PD, and State Police.

(initial report)