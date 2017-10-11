Driver injured when struck by own car in driveway of home on Edgewood Drive

A 61-year-old woman suffered arm and leg injuries last night when her own car ran over her in the driveway of her home on Edgewood Drive, Batavia.

A Sheriff's Office accident report says Roxanne Winegar thought she had put her car into park before exiting her vehicle at 11:04 p.m. The vehicle was still in gear and it rolled backward. Winegar was knocked to the ground by the driver's side door then a tire ran over her arm and leg.

She was taken by Mercy EMS to UMMC.

We were not able to obtain her current medical status from UMMC.

Town of Batavia fire also responded to the scene.

The accident was investigated by Deputy Travis Demuth.

(Initial Report)