August 21, 2017 - 12:23pm

Driver killed Saturday night in crash on Bovee Road in Bergen's fire district

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, bergen, notify.

A one-car accident Saturday night in the Bergen fire district took the life of the car's sole occupant, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The accident was reported at 8:05 p.m. at 321 Bovee Road, Riga.

Bergen Fire and Mercy EMS were dispatched. The driver of the vehicle was deceased when first responders arrived on scene.

The female driver has yet to be positively identified by the medical examiner.

Investigators say the vehicle was eastbound on Bovee Road when the driver lost control. The vehicle spun sideways, crossed the south shoulder and struck a tree on the driver's side.

The stretch of roadway is flat and straight.

The investigation is ongoing.

(Initial Report)

The Batavian's news partner 13WHAM assisted in obtaining information for this story.

