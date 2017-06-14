Driver pleads not guilty to charge of endangering disabled person

(file photo)

Nicole Sullivan

A 31-year-old woman accused of endangering a disabled person in an accident on Fargo Road, Stafford, a year ago entered not guilty on a three-count Grand Jury indictment in County Court this morning.

Nicole Kimberly Sullivan, 32, currently of Mt. Morris (in the past year, she's also lived in Wyoming and Perry), is charged with second-degree assault, a Class D violent felony, endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physical disabled person in the first degree, a Class E felony, and leaving the scene of an accident without reporting it, a Class E felony.

Sullivan has hired David Silverberg to represent her and the attorney told Judge Charles Zambito that he will be filing motions in the case, including a motion to suppress at least one witness statement. A hearing on the motions was set for Aug. 16.

At 2:30 a.m., June 10, 2016, Stafford Fire and Mercy medics were dispatched to Fargo Road for a car that had struck a tree.

Only one person, an apparent passenger who had suffered serious injuries, was located in the vehicle. After extricating the passenger and getting him aboard an ambulance, firefighters scoured the area looking for the driver, unsure if the driver had been ejected, had tried to leave the scene but was injured and in need of assistance or exactly what happened.

The assault charge stems from Sullivan's alleged recklessness in driving.

Sullivan allegedly called her husband to come and pick her up and ADA Shirley Gorman told Zambito today that if not for an alert area resident who spotted her before she was picked up were deputies able to identify her.

That was one reason Gorman said she opposed in Town of Stafford Court the defendant being released on her own recognizance. She renewed her request today for bail in the case or at least a release under supervision.

Zambito ordered supervision of Sullivan by Genesee Justice. Because Sullivan currently lives in Livingston County, has parents in Wyoming County and her attorney is in Erie County, Zambito amended the release order to allow her to travel in those countries, plus Genesee County.