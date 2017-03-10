Dry ice available from National Grid, while supplies last
There is dry ice and water available at the fire hall on Evans Street.
The National Grid workers handing out the dry ice advise that you should bring a cooler with you. If you don't have a cooler, bring blankets to wrap the ice in. If you don't have a cooler, you need to be prepared to drive home with your windows open because of the CO2 the dry ice emits. When you get the block, you need good winter gloves to handle the ice.
The crew was also told they should expect to be back at the fire hall tomorrow, which sounds like a sign that National Grid expects a lot of people to still be without power through tonight.
Dry ice needs to be handled with care. Its temperature as a solid is minus 103 degrees F. It should not be handled with bare hands. As it "melts," it actually sublimates, going directly to gaseous CO2. In a confined space it could cause asphyxiation. It can also pressurize any container it is in. Special caution should be taken not to get dry ice in the eyes. A face shield should be used when handling dry ice pellets or breaking up blocks.
If using dry ice in a cooler best to use it as a wet ice extender. Wrap the dry ice in newspaper and put a 25 lb. block of regular ice on either side of it. Don't put food directly on the dry ice unless you want it to freeze.
