Duo delivers free pizza to men and women in uniform on Christmas Day

Tom Scott, background, didn't have to go into work yesterday, but he did. A manager at Batavia's Original, he made pizza and then he and Marc Tillery, foreground, delivered it for lunch to people whose community health-and-safety jobs required them to work on Christmas Day. They stopped by the hospital, Troopers' barracks, and Batavia PD and FD.

"We tried to help and thank who we could in uniform," Tillery said.

