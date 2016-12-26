Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 26, 2016 - 10:26am

Duo delivers free pizza to men and women in uniform on Christmas Day

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, news.

christmaspizza2016_01.jpg

Tom Scott, background, didn't have to go into work yesterday, but he did. A manager at Batavia's Original, he made pizza and then he and Marc Tillery, foreground, delivered it for lunch to people whose community health-and-safety jobs required them to work on Christmas Day. They stopped by the hospital, Troopers' barracks, and Batavia PD and FD.

"We tried to help and thank who we could in uniform," Tillery said.

christmaspizza2016_02.jpg

 Submitted photos and info.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2016

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button