Eight arrests at Dierks Bentley concert

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Dierks Bentley concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Friday:

Johnathan D. Haw, 18, of Domenic Crescent, Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to re-enter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return. Haw was arraigned in Darien Court and jailed in lieu of $150 bail.

Michael T. Smith, 20, of Lake Glenn Drive, Livonia, is charged with criminal trespass, 3rd, after allegedly re-entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Nicholas D. Pszczolkowski, 21, of French Lea, West Seneca, is charged with criminal trespass, 3rd, after allegedly reentering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Evan M. Dunham, 23, of Glendale Road, Brockport, is charged with harassment, 2nd, after allegedly striking a Live Nation security officer in the face and chest.

Kimberly A. Stanton, 24, of Seneca Street, Baldwinsville, is charged with criminal trespass, 3rd, after allegedly reentering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Taylor E. Grenier, 18, of Cabrie Circle, Pittsford, is charged with criminal trespass, 3rd, after allegedly reentering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

A 17-year-old of Wildberry Lane, Pittsford, is charged with criminal trespass, 3rd, after allegedly reentering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Robert J. Moore, 20, of Greenway Blvd., Churchville, is charged with trespass after allegedly re-entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.