February 21, 2017 - 5:07pm
Elba Drama Club to perform 'Hello, Dolly!' this weekend
The Elba Central School Drama Club is presenting the musical "Hello, Dolly!" this weekend.
The show opens at 7 p.m., Friday. Additional performances are at 2 and 7 p.m., Saturday, in the school auditorium.
Tickets are $6 for students and seniors and $8 for adults. Tickets available at DailyNewsTickets.com, Roxy's Music Store, and at the door before the show.
