February 21, 2017 - 5:07pm

Elba Drama Club to perform 'Hello, Dolly!' this weekend

posted by Howard B. Owens in Elba Drama Club, elba, arts, entertainment, news.

hellodollyelba2017.jpg

The Elba Central School Drama Club is presenting the musical "Hello, Dolly!" this weekend.

The show opens at 7 p.m., Friday. Additional performances are at 2 and 7 p.m., Saturday, in the school auditorium.

Tickets are $6 for students and seniors and $8 for adults. Tickets available at DailyNewsTickets.com, Roxy's Music Store, and at the door before the show.

hellodollyelba2017-2.jpg

hellodollyelba2017-3.jpg

hellodollyelba2017-4.jpg

hellodollyelba2017-5.jpg

hellodollyelba2017-6.jpg

