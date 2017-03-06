Elba honors long-serving assistant chief, installs 2017 officers

The Elba Volunteer Fire Department held its 2017 installation banquet on Saturday night and Don 'Rat' Reinhard was honored for this 23 years of service as assistant chief. He was presented a handmade trophy by by all the officers (trophy made by John Mudrzynski).

Michael Pfendler and Nathan Tabor were recognized for achieving the most training hours and Mike Schad, Jr. responded to the most calls.

Photos and info submitted by Carrie Mudrzynski.

Elba's fire police officers for 2017: Mark Wiatrowski, Mike Banks, Leonard Peterson, Sr. , Kenny Miller, and Kevin Dart

The firematic officers for 2017 who were able to attend the dinner: Caitlin Zipfel, Nick Esten, Mandy Esten, Jennifer Cardinali, George Underhill, Mike Schad, Jr., Ryan Hart, and John Mudrzynski. Unable to attend: Mike Heale and Chris Lane.

Corporate officers: Mark Wiatrowski, Kenny Miller, Don Gavenda, Linda Loder, Bob Zipfel, Sue Dart, Donna Hynes, Leonard Peterson Sr., and Glenn Bloom

The officers of the Ladies Auxiliary: Linda Loder, Lynette Gregori, Joyce Zipfel, Bobette Hyatt, Irene Griffith-Pierce, and Marylou Andrews