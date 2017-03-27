Online News. Community Views.

March 27, 2017 - 12:01pm

Elba kindergarteners visit Museum of Play in honor of Bray

posted by Howard B. Owens in elba, schools, education, news.

elbabray2017.jpg

Students from Elba's kindergarten class took a field trip today to the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester. The trip was paid for by the Salvaterra family in remembrance of their son, Brayden Salvaterra, as an expression of gratitude and thanks to the Elba School District, the Elba community and surrounding community, for the support and contributions made to the family in Brayden's honor.

Brayden passed away unexpectedly Jan. 23. Many donations were made to Brayden's memorial and this is the first event paid for by the memorial.

Photos and info submitted by Kristi Bennetti.

elbabray20173.jpg

elbabray20174.jpg

