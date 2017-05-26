Online News. Community Views.

May 26, 2017 - 11:11am

Elba Lancer's golf team takes Class C Section V title

The Elba Lancers Golf Team is the Class C Section V champion after scoring a 172 on Thursday at the Livingston Country Club, beating out seven other teams, including second-place Honeoye, which carded a 187. In the rain-shortened championship Henry Pflaumer shot a 40, while Joe Lane, Ben Pflaumer, and CJ Gottler all had 44. The Lancers added to their Genesee Region Division II Championship along with Ben Pflaumer's Individual Class C Sectional Title. Only three other golfers in the field shot 44 or lower.  The team is coached by Mike Cintorino.

Submitted photo and information.

