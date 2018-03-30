Electrical problem in truck apparent cause of fire next to house in Le Roy

An apparent short in a fuse box caused a truck fire this afternoon at 9380 Route 19, Le Roy.

Le Roy fire responded at 2:05 p.m.

Because the fire was so close to a residential structure, and with a little wind today, 1st Assistant Chief Tom Wood had Pavilion fire stand by in quarters until his firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Wood said the residents were trying to jump-start the truck after it had been sitting for a couple of days and they noticed smoke coming from the fuse box. They went inside to call the dealer and short time later looked out a window and saw flames, so at this point, Wood said, the cause of the fire appears to be electrical.

Photos and video submitted by Russ Hopfer.