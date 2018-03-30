Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 30, 2018 - 3:22pm

Electrical problem in truck apparent cause of fire next to house in Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, Le Roy, news, notify.

img_1910truckfire.jpg

An apparent short in a fuse box caused a truck fire this afternoon at 9380 Route 19, Le Roy.

Le Roy fire responded at 2:05 p.m.

Because the fire was so close to a residential structure, and with a little wind today, 1st Assistant Chief Tom Wood had Pavilion fire stand by in quarters until his firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Wood said the residents were trying to jump-start the truck after it had been sitting for a couple of days and they noticed smoke coming from the fuse box. They went inside to call the dealer and short time later looked out a window and saw flames, so at this point, Wood said, the cause of the fire appears to be electrical.

Photos and video submitted by Russ Hopfer.

img_1909truckfire.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button