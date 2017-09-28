Emergency coordinator completes FEMA training

Press release:

William Schutt graduated from FEMA’s National Emergency Management Advanced Academy (formerly the Leaders Academy) at the Emergency Management Institute in Emmitsburg, MD., after he completed the full curriculum that provides the strategic level training and education in the essential skills and tools for emergency management professionals to lead dynamic and resilient programs.

Schutt completed the four resident courses with three short distance learning sessions in the Advanced Academy including: A Survey of Advanced Concepts in Emergency Management, Assessment and Application of Professional Style in Emergency Management, Advanced Concepts and Issues in the Emergency Management Organization and Advanced Concepts and Issues in the Emergency Management Community and Profession.

FEMA’s National Emergency Management Advanced Academy reinforces the qualities needed to lead emergency management programs, provides relevant management theories and concepts, and utilizes appropriate case studies. By working within their series, Advanced Academy participants work within a collaborative environment on projects and establish a network of their peers. The Academy is designed for emerging leaders and mid-level managers wanting to advance their skillset. Students learn skills critical to performing leadership responsibilities such as program management and oversight, effective communication at all levels, integrated collaboration, and strategic thinking. The Advanced Academy provides students the opportunity to demonstrate their critical thinking ability through a guided research project. Students apply the key learning concepts from the Advanced Academy curriculum relative to their own skillsets and abilities within their organizations, and their own performance environments.

FEMA’s Emergency Management Professional Program (EMPP) curriculum is designed to provide a lifetime of learning for emergency managers and includes three separate, but closely threaded, training programs including the National Emergency Management Basic Academy; a specialized and technical training program to develop specific, fundamental skill sets; the National Emergency Management Advanced Academy; and the National Emergency Management Executive Academy; a program designed to challenge and enhance the talents of the nation’s emergency management senior executives through critical thinking, visionary strategic planning, challenging conventional concepts, and negotiation and conflict resolution applied to complex real-world problems.

William Schutt completed his training on September 15, 2017.