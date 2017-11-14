Erik Fix named Leadership Genesee’s 2017 Outstanding Alumnus

Press release:

Leadership Genesee is thrilled to announce that this year’s recipient of the Leadership Genesee Outstanding Alumnus Award is Erik James Fix, LG Class of 2009. The award is presented annually to a Leadership Genesee Alumnus who works to fulfill the mission of Leadership Genesee. Nominees are graduates of the program who promote and market the mission of Leadership Genesee, are active in community leadership activities to promote the well-being of Genesee County, and who actively participate in Leadership Genesee initiatives. Erik will receive his award on November 30 at the Leadership Genesee 2017 Graduation Celebration at Terry Hills.

Erik, the Regional Director for the United Way of Genesee County, was nominated for the award by Jocelyn Sikorski ’07, who noted that “Erik is that person that you seek out for advice and foresight on endeavors. He is always actively listening to what is going on, addressing issues with others to fix things or change them for the better. He is well respected for being the caring individual that he is.”

Even before experiencing LG as a participant in 2009, Erik has been active in the program since 2002. At the time, Erik was the camp director for YMCA Camp Hough, and helped in facilitating LG’s Outdoor Leadership Challenge day each year. Since taking part in the program, Erik has served on numerous design teams and committees, and continues to champion the Outdoor Leadership Challenge day session. He has been a part of the Curriculum Committee, Alumni Day Committee, Our Business Our Economics day session and the Encouraging the Leader Within Day session. Additionally, Erik co-presents Facilitation Skills Training, a free alumni enrichment opportunity offered by LG.

“I believe in the mission of the organization of encouraging the leader within,” Erik shared. “I believe there are many talented people in our community who have the ability to lead and I enjoy working with them to grow their leadership skills.” Erik was hesitant about taking part in the program for nearly ten years. “I didn’t feel I would find value in the program. Every month I learned something new about my community. I gained a better sense of how I could contribute to my community’s success and made long standing friendships. I would highly recommend it to anyone who wants to make our community better and grow their own leadership skills.”

Personally and professionally, Erik strives to make a difference in our community. Jocelyn says the community has benefitted “tenfold” since Erik took the helm at the United Way, with increased partnerships, new programming and continued investment in youth. Erik also volunteers in many capacities, including the Rotary Club of LeRoy (REA Milne Board Member), the BEA Board of Directors, Junior Achievement, LeRoy Youth Football board member, and LeRoy Little League volunteer manager. Erik also coaches the swim team at GCC and was named Region 3 Coach of the Year for three straight years.

Leadership Genesee Program Director Peggy Marone shares, “I have witnessed a lot of growth in Erik since he began working with Leadership Genesee. I always thought he’d be a great candidate for the program but whenever I’d mention it to him he’d do the ‘I’m already a leader in the community’ thing that many people do. Working with Erik over the years at Camp Hough, I began to see him become more philosophically involved with Leadership Genesee. His network was growing and he was getting to know more people because of LG. When he applied to participate in 2009, I was thrilled and we’ve had a great working relationship ever since. He has helped the LG organization grow especially when it comes to our curriculum. He is one of the few people that I seek out for advice and conversation regarding facilitating groups effectively. Erik is very deserving of this award, I couldn’t be more pleased for him.”

In addition to his many activities in the community, Erik enjoys running, golfing and family vacations with his wife Susan and three sons, Brady, Jackson and Carter.