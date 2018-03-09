Extra DWI patrols planned for St. Patrick's holiday

Press release:

Genesee County STOP-DWI Coordinator, Matt Landers, announced today that Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, City of Batavia Police Department and the Village of LeRoy Police Department will participate in a special enforcement effort to crackdown on impaired driving.

The statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown efforts start on March 16th and will end on March 18th. New York State Police, County Sheriffs and municipal law enforcement agencies will collaborate across the state and will be out in force in this coordinated effort to reduce the number of impaired related injuries and deaths.

You can help to make a difference by Having a Sober Plan! Download our mobile app – “Have a Plan” and you will always be able to find a safe ride home www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp

Impaired driving is completely preventable. All it takes is a little planning. If you’re headed out for St. Patrick’s Day, designate a responsible and sober driver! Remember, “Don’t Drive, Get a Sober Ride”

The STOP-DWI St. Patrick’s day Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by the New York State STOP-DWI Association with additional funding from the STOP-DWI Foundation courtesy of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. The Statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign also targets Memorial Day, 4th of July and Labor Day Weekend, Halloween, the national Holiday Season in December and the Super Bowl weekend.

Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.