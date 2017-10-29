Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
Android version
not yet available

VOTE for Andrew's Invention

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 29, 2017 - 2:02pm

Family on Thorpe Street hosts carnival for kids in the neighborhood

posted by Howard B. Owens in Thorpe Street, batavia, news, notify.

thorpecarinvaloct2017-3.jpg

Dan Eberly and his wife Sarah hosted a carnival in their backyard yesterday for the children living on and around Thorpe Street in Batavia.

"This is a busy neighborhood and there are lots of kids and we just wanted to get to know them," Dan Eberly said.

The carnival had very games that allowed the children to earn tickets that could be redeemed for prizes. There was also hotdogs and snacks and drinks.

It was all free.

Most of the year Eberly, who is originally from Baltimore, works overseas but with an extended stay at his home in Batavia, he thought it was a good time to do something for the neighborhood kids.

"I had carnivals in my neighborhood when I was growing up and they were the highlight of my fall," he said.

The Eberlys also host Nerf gun games every Wednesday evening in their backyard. If kids show up and don't have their own Nerf guns, the Eberlys supply them.

Eberly is also mindful that Thorpe has a reputation for being a troubled neighborhood.

"We had the shooting — it was literally out my front window -- a couple of weeks ago and we just figure this would be a good way to start changing the community by getting to know everybody," Eberly said.

thorpecarinvaloct2017.jpg

thorpecarinvaloct2017-2.jpg

thorpecarinvaloct2017-4.jpg

thorpecarinvaloct2017-5.jpg

October 29, 2017 - 3:08pm
Eugene Jankowski Jr
Eugene Jankowski Jr's picture
Offline
Last seen: 2 days 10 hours ago
Joined: Oct 24 2013 - 11:05pm

A great way to make a positive impact in your neighborhood! Good Job!

Top
October 29, 2017 - 3:51pm
John Roach
John Roach's picture
Offline
Last seen: 2 days 10 hours ago
Joined: May 29 2008 - 5:22am

Nice story about a family trying to do a nice thing.

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

October 2017

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button