November 14, 2017 - 10:14pm

Fatal accident on Bovee Road, Riga, under investigation

posted by Howard B. Owens in news, bergen, accident, notify.

Bergen volunteer firefighters and Mercy EMS medics responded to an accident on Bovee Road, Riga, at 5:45 p.m. where a young male driver was pronounced dead as a result of a single-car accident.

The driver's car reportedly struck a tree.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

The location of the accident is in Bergen's fire district, though in Monroe County.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the accident.

The stretch of road is near another fatal accident in August where a woman's car struck a tree.

The Batavian's news partner, 13WHAM assisted with this story.

