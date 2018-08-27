Fifteen arrests reported at G-Eazy concert

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department during the G-Eazy Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Friday.

Terrance L. Falk, 19, of Watson Street, Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct, harassment 2nd, and resisting arrest after allegedly yelling several obscenities around other individuals while being ejected from the concert venue causing a disturbance, head-butting a Live Nation employee in the face, and fighting with law enforcement while being placed under arrest. Falk was arraigned in Darien Town Court and remanded to jail in lieu of $500 bail.

A 16-year-old of Audubon Drive, Amherst, is charged with false personation, obstructing governmental administration, and resisting arrest after allegedly being refused entry into the concert venue, running into a restricted area, fighting with law enforcement while being placed under arrest, and then giving a false name to law enforcement. The youth was arraigned in Darien Town Court and remanded to jail in lieu of $2000 bail.

Kaitlyn M. Kist, 19, South Creek Road, Derby, is charged with criminal trespass 3rd after allegedly reentering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return. Kaitlyn was arraigned in Darien Town Court and remanded to the jail in lieu of $200 bail.

Brittany J. McGruther, 22 of Lower Mountain Road, Lockport, is charged with criminal trespass 3rd after allegedly reentering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return. Brittany was arraigned in Darien Town Court and remanded to the jail in lieu of $200 bail.

Michaela R. Bohn, 18, of Clinton Street Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th degree after allegedly being found in possession of a small quantity of cocaine and heroin.

A 17-year-old of South Main Street, of Angola, is charged with trespass after allegedly climbing on top of a concession stand and entering a restricted area.

Adam L. Vargas, 20, of Coleman Street, Barker, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

A 17-year-old of South Union Road, of Williamsville, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

John J. Rozmus, 23, of Laird Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly yelling several obscenities around other individuals trying to enter the concert venue causing a disturbance.

Kaylin M. Carlson, 19, of Route 64, Bloomfield, is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly punching another individual in the face.

Timothy D, Trask, 19, of Wilkinson Road, Erin, is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly pushing and shoving law enforcement while being ejected from the concert venue.

Ashley R. Jolliff, 22, of Lowell Road, Tonawanda, is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly shoving a law enforcement officer while another individual was being arrested.

Able Nazareem Supreme Jones, 18, of Falls Street, Seneca Falls, is charged with Unlawful possession of marihuana after allegedly being found in possession of a small quantity of marihuana.

Dominic M. Pasceri, 19, of Woodmore Court, Lockport, is charged with Unlawful possession of marihuana after allegedly being found in possession of a small quantity of marihuana.

Cornelius Lawson III, 21, of Middle Street, Geneva, is charged with Unlawful possession of marihuana after allegedly being found in possession of a small quantity of marihuana.