Fifteen arrests reported at Post Malone concert on Saturday

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Post Malone Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Saturday:

Paige P. Koumanis, 20, of Hunting Valley South, Clarence, arrested for obstruction, of governmental administration, 2nd, after allegedly interfering with NYS DMV Investigators while they were making an arrest. Koumanis was arraigned in Darien Court and remanded to jail in lieu, of $500 bail.

Michael P. Montgomery, 23, of East Busch Boulevard Tampa, Fla., arrested for criminal trespass, 3rd, after allegedly entering the concert venue without a ticket. Montgomery was arraigned in Darien Court and jailed in lieu of $1,000 bail.

Garrett F. Lewis, 20, of Otisco Valley Road, Marietta, arrested for criminal possession, of a forged Instrument, 2nd, and resisting arrest after allegedly possessing four fake licenses and fighting with NYS DMV Investigators while being arrested. Lewis was arraigned in Darien Court and jailed in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Cory Z. Vasquez, 17, of Murray Street, Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, arrested for criminal trespass, 3rd, and criminal possession of a weapon, 4th, after allegedly entering the concert venue without a ticket and being found in possession of brass knuckles. Cory was arraigned in Darien Court and jailed in lieu of $750 bail.

Sierra M. L. Laborgne, 20, of Royal Avenue, Buffalo, arrested for disorderly conduct after allegedly creating a disturbance while she was being investigated for striking two Live Nation employees. Laborgne was arraigned in Darien Court and jailed in lieu of $250 bail.

Tyler J. Holton, 21, of State Route 247, Rushville, arrested for trespass after allegedly reentering the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

Joseph D. Philips, 21, of Roycroft Boulevard, Snyder, arrested for trespass after allegedly reentering the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

Taylor L. Helms, 22, of Goodrich Road, Clarence, arrested for trespass after allegedly reentering the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

Zachary P. Liberatore, 22, of Knob Hill Road, Orchard Park, arrested for criminal trespass, 3rd, after allegedly climbing over the exterior fence to view the concert.

Ahmed Alfuraiji, 22, of Crowley Avenue, Buffalo, arrested for criminal trespass, 3rd, after allegedly entering the concert without a ticket.

Haythem Taih, 23, of Lawn Avenue, Buffalo, arrested for criminal trespass, 3rd, after allegedly entering the concert without a ticket.

Qosai S. Abokefaya, 22, of Gladstone Street, Buffalo, arrested for criminal trespass, 3rd, after allegedly entering the concert without a ticket.

Leonard W. Marinaccio, 19, of Tennyson Terrace, Williamsville, arrested for criminal trespass, 3rd, after allegedly entering the concert without a ticket.

Samantha R. Martens, 19, of Fremont Avenue, West Seneca, arrested for criminal trespass 3rd after allegedly entering the concert without a ticket.

Michael Fernandez, 18, of Tara Crescent Thorold, Ontario, Canada arrested for trespass after allegedly reentering the concert after having been ejected and told not to return.