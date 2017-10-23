Final suspect in Central Avenue home invasion ordered held without bail

Adante Davis

A suspect in a home invasion burglary on Central Avenue who has been on the lam for a year will remain confined to jail without bail Judge Charles Zambito ruled this morning when Adante L. Davis was arraigned on felony counts of assault, 2nd, and burglary, 1st.

Attorney Marty Anderson, appointed to represent Davis, argued that Davis, in previous criminal cases, has a record of making appearance and should, therefore, have bail set at a reasonable amount.

Assistant District Attorney Robert Zickl disagreed.

"He's been gone for a year," Zickl said. "He fled knowing he was wanted in connection with a serious home invasion burglary and is facing a Class B violent felony and his co-defendents received significant prison terms."

Zickl added that Davis three failures to appear on his record and a prior probation violation and prior parole violation.

He said he considered Davis a significant risk to flee if released.

Zambito agreed.

Three other men -- Daniel Gilbert, Marquis Saddler, and Oliver Thomas -- have all previously entered guilty pleas to charges stemming from the October 2016 incident and are currently serving state prison terms.

The next scheduled court appearance for Davis is 1:45 p.m., Dec. 21.