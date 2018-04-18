Fire alarm in apartment on State Street, Batavia

City fire is responding to 146 Bank St. for a fire alarm where the caller is blind, hears the alarm and smells smoke.

The resident has gotten out of the residence.

All other occupants are out.

UPDATE 12:57 p.m.: Fire arrived on scene and no evidence of fire nor could they find the caller. Dispatchers called the caller back. City fire is rerouting to 146 State St.

UPDATE 12:59 p.m.: Light smoke coming from the residence.

UPDATE 1 p.m.: Smoldering rag found in the kitchen. Ventilating.