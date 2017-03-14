Online News. Community Views.

March 14, 2017 - 12:19pm

Fire in wall reported in residence on West Bergen Road, Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, Le Roy, news.

A fire in a wall is suspected at 8180 W. Bergen Road, Le Roy.

Le Roy fire dispatched along with an engine from Pavilion and ladder from Bergen.

City of Batavia and Stafford asked to stage in quarters for possible second alarm.

UPDATE 12:21 p.m.: Second alarm. City of Fire, Stafford, second engine from Pavilion for working trailer fire.

UPDATE(S) 1:01 p.m. (By Billie): The Bergen assignment is back in service.

UPDATE 1:10 p.m.: The American Red Cross is called to the scene to aid the displaced: A man, a woman, a child, a dog, a cat. Also, a code enforcement officer will be responding to the trailer in an hour or so.

