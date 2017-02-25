Firefighters in Pembroke called out twice to what was reported as a controlled burn

Firefighters from Pembroke, Indian Falls and Corfu have been dispatched for a second time this morning to 8854 S. Lake Road, Pembroke, for a fire.

The first call was at 1:54 a.m. for the report of a controlled burn.

A person on social media posted about the fire. He said, "What I learned tonight 12 gallons of gas on a big bonfire will get the whole fire department to come and put it out." He later added, "thank you to Pembroke Fire Department, you guys rock."

Reader-submitted photos and info.

UPDATE: Pembroke firefighters returned later in the day for overhaul of the scene (reader submitted photos):