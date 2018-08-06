Firefighters rescue five dogs while dealing humidity and heat at fire in Pavilion

As soon as one of the Schroth's family's dogs stuck his head out of a bedroom window of their burned-out home, the cry went up from a firefighter: "dog in the window."

A half-dozen firefighters, including Chief Jeff Pietrazykowski, Bethany fire, and Capt. Marty Hinz, City fire, (top photo), converged on the window and worked together to lift the black lab out of the smoldering building.

By that point, the manufactured home was already a total loss with the interior destroyed from end to end.

Somehow five of the family's six dogs were safely accounted for at one point this afternoon and a sixth, Lucky, the family believed escaped and was hiding in the nearby woods. They were also hopeful their five cats escaped. There was a doggy door on the back of the house.

Nobody was home when the fire was reported at 11:45 a.m. at 7230 Telephone Road, Pavilion.

When Pavilion's Assistant Chief Don Roblee arrived on the scene, he could see there was no saving the structure and he immediately informed dispatchers that crews would be fighting a defensive fire.

The concern among firefighters then was the welfare of the family pets. That, and dealing with hot, humid weather, which made it imperative for firefighters to rotate assignments and stay hydrated, cool and rested.

"We had a second alarm just because in this heat you need people," Roblee said. "You've got to rotate the guys out. You want to keep them fresh. You don't want to get them hurt. ... It's so hot. They put on that 150 pounds of gear on plus air packs, you know, they're just drenched. You lose so much water and moisture in the body; you've got to take care of it."

There is no information available yet on the cause or origin of the fire. Nobody was home when the fire started. Roblee said the owners told him the only thing on in the house were two window air conditioners.

The 1,512-square-foot manufactured home was constructed in 1999 and it sat on 2.2 acres of land, according to county records.

Assisting Pavilion were Le Roy, Bethany, Stafford, Wyoming, Caledonia, and City of Batavia's Fast Team. The Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management also assisted at the scene.

The black lab pulled from the window was soaking wet but had no interest in getting an air mask put over his face by Hinz once he was in a safe spot. He was happy to get love from his owners Nessy Schroth and her mother Kim Schroth, who was overcome with emotion when she saw him.

Their other black lab, Mac, rescued later, was breathing hard after he was carried away from the house. Hinz fitting the breathing mask over his face while another firefighter poured water on him and petted him. Soon, they moved him into an air-conditioned truck and shortly after that he walked away from the scene on his own.

Previously: Trailer fire reported off Route 20 in Pavilion

"Dog in the window."

Pietrazykowski with the black lab rescued from the window.

Kim Schroth was overcome with emotion, happy to see one of her black labs rescued safely from the fire in her house.