December 25, 2017 - 8:10pm

First responders get pizzas of thanks while working on Christmas Day from Batavia's Original

batavia's original, batavia, news.

City Firefighters, above, were among the firefighters, medical personnel, and police officers who received free pizza today from staff members of Batavia's Original, while they worked on Christmas Day.

This is the third year Tom Scott, one of the managers at Batavia's Original, with the support of owner Kathy Ferrara, led members of the staff in the donation of pizza to first responders on Christmas Day.  Helping this year were Bailee Welker and Marc Tillery.  

Pizzas were delivered to City Fire, Batavia PD, the Sheriff's Office, UMMC, and State Police.

Photos by Marc Tillery.

December 25, 2017 - 9:23pm
Brian Graz
Outstanding... Bravo Batavia's Original.

Upcoming

