Five people injured in T-bone accident in Le Roy

Five people were hospitalized late this afternoon after a T-bone accident at the intersection of Griswold Road and West Bergen Road, Le Roy.

The extent of the injuries is not known at this time. Troopers are handling the investigation. There has yet to be a press release issued on the accident.

There were a driver and three passengers in the vehicle that was struck.

The car with heavy front-end damage was heading south on West Bergen Road and the car that was struct was heading west on Griswold Road.

Le Roy Fire responded to the scene.

(Initial Post)

Photos and information provided by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.