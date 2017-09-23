Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 23, 2017 - 7:53pm

Five people injured in T-bone accident in Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Le Roy.

resized_20170923_171917_1919.jpg

Five people were hospitalized late this afternoon after a T-bone accident at the intersection of Griswold Road and West Bergen Road, Le Roy.

The extent of the injuries is not known at this time.  Troopers are handling the investigation. There has yet to be a press release issued on the accident.

There were a driver and three passengers in the vehicle that was struck. 

The car with heavy front-end damage was heading south on West Bergen Road and the car that was struct was heading west on Griswold Road.

Le Roy Fire responded to the scene.

(Initial Post)

Photos and information provided by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.

resized_20170923_171653_4227.jpg

 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

September 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button