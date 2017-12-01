Flames and smoke showing in residence on Genesee Street, Corfu

Smoke and flames are showing in a crawl space to the attic of 1772 Genesee St., Corfu.

Corfu fire along with Darien, East Pembroke, Pembroke and the City's Fast Team dispatched.

UPDATE(S) (By Billie) 1:17 p.m.: Second platoon called to city fire headquarters. A thermal imaging camera is requested.

UPDATE 1:21 p.m.: This is a one-story wood-frame structure.

UPDATE 1:33 p.m.: Responding units on the road told to come in non-emergency mode; staging area is on the south side of the address. All available interior manpower on scene called to fight the fire.

UPDATE 1:52 p.m.: Fire is under control; doing extensive overhaul.

UPDATE 1:53 p.m.: The fire appears to have been started by a hot water heater. Flames went up the walls into the attic. Firefighters are dousing hot spots now.