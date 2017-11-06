Flood warning in effect for Tonawanda Creek

The Tonawanda Creek crest at 9.5 feet this morning causing flooding at Kibbe Park and along Walnut Street and Law Street, officials say.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the area and the City of Batavia has alerted residents.

As of 7 a.m., the creek level, measured behind the courthouse, is reported at 7.66 feet, having risen more than 3.5 feet in the previous 12 hours.

The moderate flood level is 10 feet.

The National Weather Service also warns of flooding along West Main Street Road and South Main Street Road from Batavia to East Pembroke and extending into the Tonawanda Indian Reservation.

The flooding will mainly impact roads, according to the weather service, with some residential and commercial flooding.

The City urges residents to remain vigilant and take precautions.

This morning the following roads are closed due to flooding: Route 20 between Route 98 and Brookville, Peaviner, Cookson, Dorman, Cole Road between Route 236 and Mud City, Clipknock between Route 5 and Sweetland.

The flood warning is in effect until 1 p.m., Tuesday.

UPDATE: Submit flooding pictures to [email protected] or use our mobile app for iOS.

UPDATE 10:14 a.m.: DOT reports Route 20 has reopened.