Flood warning issued, some flooding reported around county

A flood warning for now through midnight has been issued for Genesee County.

There is already localized flooding reported on Rose Road, Batavia, Bloomingdale Road, Basom, Starr Road, Pavilion, and West Main in Le Roy.

As much as two inches of rain could fall on parts of Genesee County from the storm passing through the area.

There are seven power outages in the county, including a trio of outages in the city affecting about 200 National Grid Customers between Bogue Avenue and Oak Street.

There's also small outages on Walnut Street and South Lyon Street and two in the Town of Alexander.

UPDATE 10:49 p.m.: Route 63 south of Transit Road in Bethany is being shut down due to flooding. There's also flooding reported on Route 20, but appears to be passable so far.