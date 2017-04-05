Flood watch remains in effect for Thursday through Saturday afternoon
A flood watch remains in effect from Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon.
More than two inches of rain is predicted and the chance of rain Thursday and Friday is put at 100 percent.
The weather service said there is a chance of minor flooding. Those living in flood-prone areas should be prepared to take action.
I hope this is accurate-last night Ch.4 was saying 3-4" of rain..... creeks at the bank now(behind house).......
That map is from the weather service this morning.
