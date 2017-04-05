Online News. Community Views.

April 5, 2017 - 9:28am

Flood watch remains in effect for Thursday through Saturday afternoon

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, news.

A flood watch remains in effect from Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon.

More than two inches of rain is predicted and the chance of rain Thursday and Friday is put at 100 percent.

The weather service said there is a chance of minor flooding.  Those living in flood-prone areas should be prepared to take action.

April 5, 2017 - 1:45pm
Bob Price
Joined: Nov 15 2008 - 3:33pm

I hope this is accurate-last night Ch.4 was saying 3-4" of rain..... creeks at the bank now(behind house).......

April 5, 2017 - 2:11pm
Howard B. Owens
Joined: Apr 23 2008 - 3:05pm

That map is from the weather service this morning.

