Flood waters at Harvester Center threatens production of Hamlet, but show will go on

Hamlet may be undecided about his fate, but the Shakespear tragedy will "be" despite heavy flooding overnight at the Harvester Center that came close to jeopardizing the stage and the costume and prop room of Batavia Players at 56 Harvester.

Batavia Players President Pat Burk said Batavia City Fire had a lot to do with keeping the heaviest flood waters out of the most critical areas of the theater.

Most of the flooding, caused by last night's heavy rain, was confined to the common areas just outside of the theater, but some water did get into the theater and members of the troupe are being asked to come in tomorrow at 3 p.m. to clean up inside the theater.

The Players are scheduled to open Shakespear's Hamlet at 7 p.m. There will definitely be a performance, Burk said.

The flood could have been a disaster except that Hunter Dorman and other members of the theater group were on hand getting costumes ready for the show opening.

There was leaking as early as 3 p.m., Dorman said, but water started to flood in at 8:30 p.m. That's when he called for help.

City Fire responded with shop vacs and squeegees to help stem the tide and most of the water was dumped down drains by the time firefighters had to leave for another call.

Hamlet is part of Batavia Player's annual Shakespear in the Springtime production. Besides the show tomorrow, there is one at 7 p.m. Saturday, at 2 p.m., Sunday and again at 7 p.m. on April 28 and 29. Tickets are $13 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.

Photo: Ed Canty finishes water clean up in a hallway outside the theater.