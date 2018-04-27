Online News. Community Views.

April 27, 2018 - 10:59pm

Foot pursuit of suspect by lone deputy in farm field leads to arrest

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, bergen, news.

Several minutes ago a deputy, who could be heard to be running, reported to dispatchers that he was involved in a foot pursuit in an area north of Swamp Road in Bergen.

A short time later he reported he was "15" (meaning an arrest has been made) with the subject.

Backup units are in route but no other deputies were with him at the time of the pursuit.

The deputy reports he is about 100 yards into the farm field with the suspect in custody.

There is no indication of why the suspect has been arrested or what preceded the foot chase.

UPDATE 11:05 p.m.: The deputy is conducting a field sobriety test.

