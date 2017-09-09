Online News. Community Views.

September 9, 2017 - 2:01pm

Football Scoreboard: Alexander beats Pembroke 34-0

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, football.

Alexander beat Pembroke on Friday night, 34-0. Chris McClinic rushed 21 times for 200 yards and two TDs for the Trojans. Terrez Smith added two TDs on 10 carries for 129 yards. Erik Scharlau ran 50 yards after an interception for a TD. 

Photos by Destin Danser. Top: Chris McClinic intercepts a Pembroke pass; second, Terrez Smith scores; third, Jacob Miller, Pembroke, and Grant Cox, Alexander battle for a pass. For more pictures and to purchase prints, click here.

Also on Friday:

  • Le Roy beat Wayland-Cohocton 34 -6. Jake Hill was 8 for 20 passing for 131 yards and three TDs. Gaven Cassidy had 13 carries for 59 yards. Ty Williams hauled in two passes for 53 yards and two TDs. Kylar LaCarte, two catches,18 yards and a TD.
  • Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen beat Letchworth/Warsaw 34-6. Bryce Yockel scored twice on 20 caries for 186 yards, and Bobby Stevens had 16 carries for 112 yards and two TDs.

