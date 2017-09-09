Football Scoreboard: Alexander beats Pembroke 34-0

Alexander beat Pembroke on Friday night, 34-0. Chris McClinic rushed 21 times for 200 yards and two TDs for the Trojans. Terrez Smith added two TDs on 10 carries for 129 yards. Erik Scharlau ran 50 yards after an interception for a TD.

Photos by Destin Danser. Top: Chris McClinic intercepts a Pembroke pass; second, Terrez Smith scores; third, Jacob Miller, Pembroke, and Grant Cox, Alexander battle for a pass. For more pictures and to purchase prints, click here.

Also on Friday: