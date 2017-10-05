Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
Android version
not yet available

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 5, 2017 - 11:41am

For third time, Cuomo schedules visit to City Hall in Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in Andrew Cuomo, batavia, downtown, news.

Perhaps the third time is a charm.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, after twice before scheduling announcements in Batavia and then quickly canceling the trip, has once again put Batavia on his schedule. 

Cuomo is expected to be at City Hall tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Members of the public who wish to attend are asked to RSVP.

The nature of the announcement has not been released, but Batavia is a candidate for a $10 million economic development grant and Cuomo has been traveling around the state in recent weeks announcing the grants in each of the 10 economic development regions. The winner for the Finger Lakes region has not yet been announced.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

October 2017

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button