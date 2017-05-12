Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 12, 2017 - 4:48pm

Former UMMC employee admits to stealing $30k in medical equipment

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.
kimdiamondmug2016.jpg
      Kim Diamond

A former UMMC employee who was stealing medical equipment and selling it on eBay entered a guilty plea in County Court to grand theft 3rd, a step down from the original charge of grand theft 2nd, and agreed to pay $30,000 in restititution.

District Attorney Lawrence Friedman said she already paid back $10,000 and will make payments of $344 per month for 5 years in order to pay off the balance. 

The plea deal could still lead to a prison term for 48-year-old Kim Diamond, of Livingston County, of 2 1/3 to seven years, or she could get probation when she's sentenced on Aug. 14.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2017

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button