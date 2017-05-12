Former UMMC employee admits to stealing $30k in medical equipment

Kim Diamond

A former UMMC employee who was stealing medical equipment and selling it on eBay entered a guilty plea in County Court to grand theft 3rd, a step down from the original charge of grand theft 2nd, and agreed to pay $30,000 in restititution.

District Attorney Lawrence Friedman said she already paid back $10,000 and will make payments of $344 per month for 5 years in order to pay off the balance.

The plea deal could still lead to a prison term for 48-year-old Kim Diamond, of Livingston County, of 2 1/3 to seven years, or she could get probation when she's sentenced on Aug. 14.