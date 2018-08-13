Local Matters

August 13, 2018 - 2:22pm

Four arrests at Rob Zombie concert

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, Darien, darien lake, darien lake performing arts center, news.

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Rob Zombie concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Sunday:

Scott E. Staubitz, 36, of Union Road, Cheektowaga, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th, after allegedly being found in possession of Suboxone and LSD. Staubitz was arraigned in Darien Town Court and released. Staubitz was turned over to Cheektowaga Police on an outstanding warrant in Cheektowaga.

Brock A. Hathaway, 26, of Davidge Street, Coudersport, Pa., is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return. Hathaway was arraigned in Darien Town Court and jailed in lieu of $150 bail.

Christopher C. Crum, 52 of Maple Street, Rochester, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Ashley M. Whittaker, 26 of Kensington Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with false personation after allegedly providing a false name to police officers.

