Four Batavia men team up to rescue fawn from storm drain

A fawn was rescued and reunited with his mother Saturday night after four local men heard the fawn's plaintive cries in a storm drain and decided to grab their rubber boots and flashlights and try to help it out of the storm drain.

Tyler Hale first became aware of the fawn's plight earlier in the day when he saw a doe hovering near a storm drain grate on Holmes Avenue. After a while, the doe went into the woods and Hale walked over to the grate and he could see the fawn. Hale spent a couple of hours trying to get the fawn out of the storm drain but the little guy just went further into the storm drain.

That night, his friends -- Joe Canzeroni, Kyle Maniace, and Chris Grammatico -- went over to Hale's house for a bonfire. When one of them went behind a shed to get more firewood, he could hear the fawn's cries.

The cries "sounded almost like a baby," Maniace said.

That's when the four men decided they should try again to rescue the fawn.

The four of them each went to a different drains and storm drain opening to try and figure out where he was.

Maniance went down into the storm drain and found the fawn about 150 to 200 yards down a pipe.

"After I got a little further around the bend I could see its eyes flashing at me, pretty much like a deer in the headlights - just standing there and not knowing what to do," Maniace said.

He grabbed the fawn.

"We heard Kyle say a few streets over - I got him!" said Canzeroni, who shot the video of Maniance bringing the fawn out of the storm drain.

Kyle used his shirt to wrap the fawn in and keep him warm.

The group then brought the fawn to the fire, warmed up him and dried him off. When the fawn regained its strength to walk on its own, they put him back where the mother had last been seen. About two hours later, mother returned and retrieved her baby.

